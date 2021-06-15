Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 2, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) common stock between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Frequency Therapeutics has conducted several clinical studies evaluating the safety and effectiveness of FX-322, the most significant which was a Phase 2a study that began in October 2019.

In April 2020, Frequency’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), David L. Lucchino, began selling his shares of Frequency, totaling over 350,000 shares sold and earning over $10.5 million.

On March 23, 2021, before the market opened, Frequency disclosed in a press release disappointing interim results of the Phase 2a study, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate SNHL did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.

On this news, Frequency’s shares fell $28.30, or 78%, to close at $7.99 per share, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Frequency’s Phase 2a study did not yield positive results to support the commercialization of FX-322; and (2) that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

