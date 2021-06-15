Exelon Employees Recognized With 2021 "Powering Communities" Volunteer Awards and $200,000 in Donations to Local Charities

Today, the Exelon Foundation recognized 24 employees with its Powering+Communities+Employee+Volunteer+Award for overcoming challenges posed by the pandemic to complete hundreds of hours of volunteer work with local nonprofits in 2020. To recognize their incredible efforts, the Exelon Foundation will donate a total of $200,000 to the local nonprofits where the employees spend their off-hours powering a cleaner and brighter future.

“Exelon employees’ willingness to contribute their time, energy and resources to helping the people in their communities was especially inspirational and impressive in a year like 2020,” said Paula Conrad, vice president, Corporate Relations for Exelon, and president of the Exelon Foundation. “The Exelon Foundation’s mission is to strengthen the social and economic fabric of the communities we serve, and our award recipients truly carried out that work during an incredibly challenging time.”

This year’s 24 winners and causes supported by the foundation include:

Excellence Award – $20,000 award to Montgomery Child Advocacy Project (MCAP)

Bonnie Pugh, Exelon BSC– Montgomery Child Advocacy Project (MCAP), Montgomery, Pa.

Achievement Award – $10,000 award to each volunteer’s charity:

Karen Adam, ACE – Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, Toms River, N.J.

Gwendolyn Arrington, ComEd – FABRIC, Inc., Cleveland, Miss.

Karen Barbera, Exelon BSC – Loaves & Fishes Community Services, DuPage County, Ill.

Erica Borggren, ComEd – Illinois Joining Forces Foundation, Chicago, Ill.

Antonios Boulos, Pepco – Fame Fire Company #3, West Chester, Pa.

Robert Bugdon, Atlantic City Electric –Laureldale Volunteer Fire Rescue, Hamilton Township, N.J.

Christopher Cornett, BGE – Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Darlington, Md.

Brian Joaquin, PECO – Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, Camden, N.J.

Jennedy Johnson, PECO-- Homeless Advocacy Project, Philadelphia, Pa.

Joseph Portz, Exelon Generation– Cocoa Packs, Inc., Hershey, Pa.

Kristin Seifarth, Constellation – UEmpower of Maryland, Baltimore, Md.

Michael Van Horn, Exelon Generation – The Media Theatre for The Performing Arts, Media, Pa.

Michael Winkler, Exelon BSC – Newtown Fire Association, Newtown, Pa.

Merit Award – $5,000 award to each volunteer’s charity:

Courtney Allen, PECO – Young Men & Women in Charge (YMWIC), Exton, Pa.

Jacqueline Geary, Exelon BSC – Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, Ill.

Anuradha Gwal, Exelon BSC - South Asian Bar Association, National

Rudolph Johnson, Pepco – Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company, Owings Mills, N.J.

Armanda Killingham, Exelon Generation – Dorcas Community Outreach Foundation, Brookfield, Ill.

Donna Knight, Delmarva Power – City Fare Meals on Wheels, New Castle County, Del.

Adriena Lane, ComEd– Rahab's Daughters, Barrington, Ill.

Alan Pressman, BGE– Jewish Volunteer Connection, Baltimore, Md.

Angel Reyes Cruz, Exelon Generation, The Nuclear Alternative Project, National

Craig Smith, Exelon Generation– Pine Street Presbyterian Church - Downtown Daily Bread, Harrisburg, Pa.

To read their personal stories and learn more about these nonprofit organizations, click here.

This year, there were 127 Exelon employee award applicants, who collectively volunteered more than 770 hours last year.

Since 2005, the Powering Communities Awards program has recognized more than 250 employee volunteers and contributed more than $2 million to nonprofit partners.

About the Exelon Foundation

The Exelon Foundation was founded with a mission to use the power and resources of Exelon Corporation to make the world a better place. As an independent, non-profit philanthropic organization, the foundation is funded solely by Exelon Corporation through shareholder dollars. To learn more, visit ExelonFoundation.org.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

