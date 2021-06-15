Logo
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,818,181 shares of common stock (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $7.15 per Share in an offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Net proceeds from the offering were approximately $12 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes (including research and development and sales and marketing and capital expenditures) and in furtherance of its corporate strategy, which may include investing in, acquiring businesses or technologies, or other strategic transactions to facilitate its long term growth, increase its revenues, and enhance its technology and product offerings.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250936) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on December 3, 2020. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering was filed by MoSys with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on accelerating data intelligence and provides both silicon chips and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets including cloud networking, security, 5G networks, SmartNIC, test and measurement, and video systems. More information is available at: www.mosys.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, risks associated with the cash requirements of our business and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
James Sullivan, CFO
MoSys, Inc.
+1 (408) 418-7500
[email protected]

SOURCE: MoSys, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651696/MoSys-Inc-Closes-13-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering

img.ashx?id=651696

