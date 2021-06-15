BMO's Deland Kamanga Named a Catalyst Honours Champion for 2021

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO congratulates Deland Kamanga, who has been named a Catalyst Honours Champion (Business Leader Champion) for 2021 in recognition of his transformational contributions to advancing women and championing inclusion in the workplace.

A role model for inclusive leadership, Deland Kamanga has a deep passion for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. As Head of Global Markets at BMO Capital Markets, he encourages senior leaders to be inclusion and diversity advocates and inspires all employees to live these values. He has been instrumental in enhancing programs and policies that nurture a more inclusive culture, including returnships, parental leaves, and hiring procedures that directly affect women. This has led to an increased presence of women at all levels in Global Markets and more women with the potential to advance to senior roles across the firm.

"Del embodies BMO's Purpose – to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life – and takes to heart our bank's commitment to zero barriers to inclusion," said Darryl White, CEO, BMO Financial Group. "As a long-time and active member of BMO's Leadership Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Co-Chair of the BMO Capital Markets Diversity Steering Committee, Del has helped unify teams and galvanize them into action focused on the vision of an inclusive and equitable workplace."



Since 2010, Catalyst has annually celebrated individuals who advance women and advocate for inclusive workplaces in Canadian business. Nominees are evaluated in a rigorous process. The 2021 Champions exemplify Catalyst research findings linking diverse, inclusive workplaces to innovation, team citizenship, productivity, and stronger business results. Champions will receive their awards at Catalyst Honours 2021, a dynamic virtual conference taking place on October 27-28, 2021.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.



About Catalyst Honours

Catalyst Honours recognizes exceptional role models who are accelerating progress for women in the workplace. Launched in Canada in 2010, Catalyst Honours has recognized 48 outstanding individuals as representing the gold standard for inclusive leadership.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmos-deland-kamanga-named-a-catalyst-honours-champion-for-2021-301312739.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group