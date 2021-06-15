Logo
WD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share, payable Friday, July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Friday, July 16, 2021.

WD_40_Company__Logo.jpg

The Company also announced that it has scheduled its third fiscal quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. On this call, management will discuss financial results, business developments and other matters affecting the Company. Other forward-looking or material information may also be discussed.

A live webcast of this event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.wd40company.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

The Company's quarterly earnings press release will cross the wire after market close on July 7, 2021. Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the press release and other supporting materials.

About WD-40 Company
WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $408.5 million in fiscal year 2020 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wd-40-company-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-and-schedules-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301312810.html

SOURCE WD-40 Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11692&Transmission_Id=202106151101PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11692&DateId=20210615
