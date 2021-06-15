Reviv3 Procare National Advertising Campaign Drives 390% Sales Order Increase in May 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today provided an interim update on its mass market advertising effort launched in late April 2021, aimed at growing direct-to-consumer sales and raising awareness of Reviv3's flagship 3-part hair care system as well as other complementary products.

For the month of May 2021, as compared to the same year-ago period, results from the campaign drove a 390% year-over-year sales order increase in direct-to-consumer channel. Sequentially, for the months of April to May 2021, the campaign contributed to a 65% increase in orders for the direct-to-consumer channel.

"Our ‘Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You' mass market national advertising campaign continues to prove itself with strong and accelerating revenue growth," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reviv3 Procare. "Since our launch, we rapidly received a strong market response as we broadcasted a multi-faceted digital media advertising campaign spanning multiple social media channels, driving targeted sales and new user traffic.

"The effectiveness of the campaign has continued to reverberate, with our June orders for the first 10 days tracking 492% higher than the same period last year. These gains are especially substantive, being transacted through our high-margin direct-to-consumer channel.

"With this first national campaign successfully underway, we are now reviewing the metrics obtained to evaluate outcomes, customer acquisition costs, and target demographic reach in anticipation of future campaigns. Given the strong success seen to-date, we anticipate continuing this campaign into the near-future as we further refine our strategy and sales optimization models." concluded Toghraie.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce brand in the $90 billion hair care products industry. The Company is a predominantly direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'confident that' and 'believes,' among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

