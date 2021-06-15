Logo
Champions Oncology and BGI Americas Announce a Strategic Partnership to Provide Mass Spectrometry Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Multi-Omic Data Analysis Solutions

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a technology-enabled research organization announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with BGI Americas.BGIDualImage.jpg

Through this partnership, BGI will now have access to Champions' Lumin Bioinformatics platform, a revolutionary data interpretation tool, to display and deliver proteomics data to their clients. By leveraging Lumin, BGI's customers will be able to gain novel insights from their proteomics data using unique multi-omic datasets assembled from over 25,000 cancer patients. Lumin Bioinformatics allows oncology scientists and bioinformaticians to analyze and visualize cancer model public and proprietary datasets to illuminate the cellular dynamics of cancer, through specialized modules such as gene signatures, network viewers, synergy plots and even gene dependency mapper tools using AI machine learning technology.

Through this partnership Champions Oncology will be able to offer to its customers multi-omics biomarker discovery and validation solutions by leveraging BGI's advanced mass spectrometry services in proteomics and metabolomics. Specifically, BGI's Mass Spectrometry Center in San Jose, California will be responsible for sample preparation as well as generation and analysis of proteomics and metabolomics data using the lab's cutting-edge mass spectrometers, including Thermo Fisher Q Exactive HF-X, Orbitrap Fusion Lumos, and Orbitrap Eclipse. Furthermore, this partnership will enable Champions to further enhance the characterization of its highly annotated, clinically relevant, and continuously expanding PDX bank with proteomic and metabolomic profiling datasets. By partnering as preferred providers, BGI and Champions will offer their customers a fully streamlined workflow from data generation to analysis and interpretation, to address the needs of a variety of drug discovery and development projects.

"Partnerships with global leaders in cutting edge technologies like genomics and proteomics are critical to Champions providing the most diverse and robust model datasets through our Lumin Bioinformatics platform," said Ronnie Morris, MD, CEO of Champions Oncology. "This partnership helps to solidify Champions Oncology as a global leader in data-driven solutions and an ideal partner for biomarker discovery and validation efforts."

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization that leverages an oncology research center of excellence to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex-vivo and biomarker platforms. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About BGI Americas Corporation

BGI Americas is the Americas-based subsidiary of BGI Genomics providing genomics and proteomics services. BGI is the world's largest genomics organizations, providing a wide range of genetic tests and sequencing and proteomic services across more than 66 countries. The company, which was founded in 1999 as a research organization to support the Human Genome Project, focuses on research, diagnostics and applications in the health care, pharmaceutical, conservation and environmental fields. BGI has a proven track record of innovative, high-profile research that has generated over 1,600 publications. For more information, visit https://www.bgi.com/us/.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
Sr. Director, Head of Marketing
Champions Oncology, Inc.
[email protected]

Anthony Tong, Ph.D.
Director of Product Management, BioPharma
BGI Americas Corporation
[email protected]

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651676/Champions-Oncology-and-BGI-Americas-Announce-a-Strategic-Partnership-to-Provide-Mass-Spectrometry-Proteomics-Metabolomics-and-Multi-Omic-Data-Analysis-Solutions

img.ashx?id=651676

