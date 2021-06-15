Eagle Plains Commences Exploration Activity at Dictator Gold Project, South-central British Columbia

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ( TSXV:EPL, Financial) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has mobilized crews to commence exploration fieldwork on the Dictator Project, located 70km east of Vernon, B.C. (the "Property"). EPL holds the exclusive right to obtain a 100% interest in the property (details below). Current fieldwork will consist of prospecting and soil geochemical sampling which follows a 2-Phase airborne magnetometer survey carried out by Eagle Plains in late 2020 and early 2021. The survey outlined two prominent magnetic features within an area where high-grade gold mineralized float boulders were located during the summer of 2020. Permitting is underway for future diamond drilling, with program scope to be determined based on results from the current program. 2021 program work will be managed by TerraLogic Exploration Services of Cranbrook, BC.

See Dictator Project Location Map here

The Dictator Property is road-accessible and located within rocks of the prolific Quesnellia Terrane, host to many major B.C. porphyry deposits such as Highland Valley, Gibraltar, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan, Copper Mountain and others. Despite the rich endowment of mineralization in these rocks, the Dictator area has seen relatively little exploration activity by industry or government. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Dictator property.

See Dictator Regional Projects Map here

The Property consists of 6 tenures comprising 2578 ha overlying Jurassic-aged porphyritic intrusive rocks that are host to parallel gold-bearing veins that have seen limited past production at the Dictator and Morning occurrences. During a property inspection carried out by Eagle Plains personnel in Summer, 2020, grab samples from the Morning workings ranged from trace values to a high of 39.4 g/t gold and 912 g/t silver (sample TTLPR016*) and 1.31 g/t gold, 205 g/t silver, 1.88% lead, 5.03% zinc and 0.12% cadmium (sample TTLPR015*).

Prospecting in 2020 resulted in the discovery of numerous float boulders containing brecciated semi-massive sulphides that consistently contain highly elevated gold, lead and zinc mineralization with values ranging from trace quantities to a high of 5.84 g/t gold, 30.6 g/t Ag, 3680 ppm lead and 674 ppm zinc (sample TTLPR010*-float boulder). The source of the boulders is unknown and will be the focus of ongoing work. *Management cautions that rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property.

Over the winter of 2020/2021, Eagle Plains carried out two airborne geophysical (magnetometer) surveys which outlined two prominent magnetic features which appear to be related to known mineralization and also correspond with the area within which mineralized float boulders were located.

See Dictator Airborne Geophysical Results Map here

Dictator Option

Eagle Plains holds the exclusive option with Aurum Vena Mineral Resources Corp. of Cherryville, BC, whereby EPL may earn up to a 100% interest in the Dictator(formerly Lightning Peak) Property. Under terms of the agreement, EPL will make exploration expenditures totalling $150,000, cash payments of $70,000 and share payments of 250,000 shares over a four-year period to earn its interest. A one percent net smelter return royalty will be reserved for the vendor, which may be purchased by Eagle Plains for $1M.

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a Director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects covering a broad spectrum of commodities. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2020 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $22M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 37,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

