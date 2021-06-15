Hurry To Book 50% Off Base Fares! Southwest Airlines' Big Offer Honors 50th Anniversary Of First Flight

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is celebrating 50 years of service this week by offering 50% off base fares for 50 days of fall travel. Customers can take advantage of this deal to book their next fall adventure by purchasing today, June 15, 2021, through June 17, 2021, 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time.

Customers can save 50%* on qualifying base fares by using the promotion code, SAVE50, when purchasing on Southwest.comfor travel Sept. 15, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021. See the Promotion Rules, and terms and conditions below**. With the carrier's low fares, growing network, and flexible policies (including no cancellation fees, no change fees, and bags fly free***); Southwest is ready to turn Customers' "Wanna Get Away®" into "Gonna Get Away."

*Discount is applied before government taxes and fees.

"Southwest is celebrating a 50-year history of connecting People to what's important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing. "Now more than ever, we are excited to turn a desire of 'Wanna Get Away' into 'Gonna Get Away,' getting Customers closer to the People and places they love."

Southwest last week extended its flight schedule through Jan. 5, 2022, offering new cities and additional flights for travel throughout the holiday season. Since mid-2020, Southwest has added 18 new destinations to its route map.

**SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PROMOTION RULES

The 50% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away, Anytime, and Business Select® base fares booked on Southwest.com or swabiz.com from June 15, 2021, through June 17, 2021, and flown between Sept. 15, 2021, through Nov. 3, 2021 ("Promotion Period"), and is applied before government taxes and fees. Enter promotion code SAVE50 in the Promo Code box when booking. The offer is valid for domestic and international travel. While selecting your flights, discount will be visible as a strike-through of the original base fare. After selecting your flights, savings are reflected in the base fare when entering the multiuse promotion code SAVE50 in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com and swabiz.com. Please note that the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires advertised fares to include all government taxes and fees; however, this promotion code savings applies to the base fare only.

The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for flights booked within the Promotion Period. If one direction of the trip is outside the Promotion Period and one is within the Promotion Period, only the portion of travel falling within the Promotion Period will be discounted. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest gift card.

The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously-booked flight, or change to a previously-booked flight. The discount is not valid on Group Travel or Southwest Vacations®, fares booked via our Southwest Partner Services API or through Global Distribution Systems, or special fares, such as military and government fares.

***At Southwest Airlines, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancel fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and will begin service to Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29; Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

