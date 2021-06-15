Badger Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Badger Capital Corp. ("Badger" or the "Company") ( TSXV:YVR.P, Financial)is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 4,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Proceeds").

Leede Jones Gable Inc. acted as agent (the "Agent") for the IPO. The Company paid the Agent a cash commission of $40,000 and granted the Agent 400,000 non-transferable warrants (each, an "Agent's Warrant"), each of which entitles the Agent to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of the listing of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company also paid the Agent a corporate finance fee.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange). The Company has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company expects to commence trading on the Exchange on June 16, 2021.

The Company intends to use the Proceeds to identify and evaluate potential Qualifying Transactions in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Shares were listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "VYR.P" on June 10, 2021, and were immediately halted pending closing of the IPO. The Company expects that the Shares will resume trading on Tier 2 of the Exchange under the symbol "YVR.P" on June 16, 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Neil Currie"

Neil Currie

President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial

Officer, Corporate Secretary, Director and Promoter

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's listing of its common shares on the Exchange. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to the shares commencing trading on June 16, 2021. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Currie

Telephone: 604.569.2209

