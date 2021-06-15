Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $87.59 per share and the market cap of $11.9 billion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is shown in the chart below.

Because Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 10.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.15% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37, which which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is fair. This is the debt and cash of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.9 billion and earnings of $4.37 a share. Its operating margin is 9.60%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 77% of the companies in Business Services industry. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.4%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s ROIC was 20.53, while its WACC came in at 4.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is shown below:

In short, the stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 69% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

