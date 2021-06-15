Logo
Stay cool, save money as summer heat ramps up

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Review your rate plan and use free tools and resources from Georgia Power

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures heat up, Georgia Power encourages customers to learn how to minimize the impact of early summer heat and increased energy use on electric bills. The company is committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day.

georgia_power_logo.jpg

Tips, Tools & Resources
Georgia Power offers tips, tools and resources that can help all customers save money and energy during the heat of summer, and throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include setting manual thermostats to 78 degrees in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Also, it's very important to have your air conditioner professionally serviced now to ensure it's running efficiently. Change filters and trim plants around outside units so they can receive proper air flow.

Additionally, Georgia Power's My Power Usage program, a free service connected to Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill and stay within a set energy budget.

Conduct a Rate Plan Review
Georgia Power offers a variety of flexible and customizable rate plans to fit every lifestyle. Ensuring that you are on the most economical rate plan for your use is one of the most effective ways to keep your energy costs low. Customers can explore details of these Georgia Power rate plans at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Pricing:

  • FlatBill® – This plan offers a 12-month fixed contract price that does not fluctuate when your power usage does – eliminating surprises and preventing higher bills during peak seasonal use in winter and summer.
  • PrePay – This rate option allows you to pay as you go and add funds as needed. This plan requires no deposit, credit check or reconnection fees.
  • Pay by Day® – Georgia Power's newest rate plan, this innovative option locks in a fixed daily price for electricity over an entire year. This prepaid service plan gives customers the ability to deposit funds into their Georgia Power account with a fixed amount deducted daily, no matter the amount of energy used.
  • Smart Usage – This plan can provide savings by implementing small changes in how and when you use electricity. By using major appliances such as clothes dryers, ovens and dishwashers at different times, you could reduce your monthly energy bill.
  • Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) – A great option for electric vehicle (EV) drivers who can charge their EVs during nighttime hours and take advantage of lower-priced energy.
  • Nights & Weekends – If you can shift when you use electricity during the summer months to the evening, the Nights & Weekends rate is for you. By changing when you wash dishes, do laundry or cool your home, savings add up annually.
  • Residential Service – Georgia Power's basic rate plan is available to all residential customers. This plan has a monthly base charge and a rate that changes based on your monthly usage and the time of year.

Bill Payment Assistance
Georgia Power also offers bill payment assistance. The company works with customers to coordinate payment arrangements and discounts such as the Income-Qualified Senior Citizens Discount, and can connect them with community organizations that may be able to help them pay their bill including The Salvation Army's Project SHARE program. Additional information is available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance or via phone at 888-660-5890.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

favicon.png?sn=CL11915&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stay-cool-save-money-as-summer-heat-ramps-up-301312912.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL11915&Transmission_Id=202106151245PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL11915&DateId=20210615
