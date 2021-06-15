Logo
Beacon Announces Winner of North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year Competition

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Stephanie Pouse is the winner of its inaugural North+American+Female+Roofing+Professional+of+the+Year competition, shining a spotlight on inspiring women in the roofing industry across the U.S. and Canada. Stephanie is a partner at Brahma Roofing & Construction in Windsor, Colorado.

Stephanie grew up on construction sites, shadowing her father and now business partner, Roy, since hard hats were bigger than her head. In doing so, she grew to appreciate the hard work and overall impact that she witnessed from in the field, in the trailer, and during site walks with crew members. Stephanie continued to explore the impact buildings can have on communities by participating in and leading trips abroad. From rehabilitating a local elementary school in Mexico, to redesigning and constructing an elementary school playground in Costa Rica to mitigate flooding, Stephanie’s passion for building continued to grow. This eventually led to Stephanie co-founding Brahma Roofing and Construction, a business whose mission is to create a new level of service and trust within the construction industry.

“Stephanie is a perfect example of the roofing professional we sought to highlight in this competition,” commented Julian Francis, President & Chief Executive Officer of Beacon. “Combining her passions for building and business ownership will bring innovation to our industry that exceeds expectations.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Beacon with this prestigious award,” said Pouse. “I applaud Beacon for highlighting the important role women play in our industry. I hope my story empowers other women to bring their diverse backgrounds, talents and experiences to the roofing industry.”

From March 8 through April 19, Beacon solicited the nomination of outstanding female roofing professionals. Beacon opened voting to the public from May 4 through June 7. The remaining top four finalists included:

  • Greta Bajrami - Golden Group Roofing (Westborough, Massachusetts)
  • Agata Opoka - Design & Development Group, Co. (Schaumburg, Illinois)
  • Jessica Reid - Reid's Roofing and Insulation (Saint Albert, Alberta, Canada)
  • Camila Santander - ASA Roofing Inc. (Alexandria, Virginia)

“We received a tremendous number of votes in support of the five fantastic finalists that far surpassed our expectations,” said Jamie Samide, Vice President of Marketing at Beacon. “The overwhelming response to their powerful stories is a testament to the impact women are having on the industry and their communities. We’re grateful to everyone who helped us illuminate female leadership in the roofing industry."

To learn more about the Female Roofing Professional of the Year contest and read the official contest rules, visit: go.becn.com%2Ffemaleroofpro.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005892/en/

