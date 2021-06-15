Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SKLZ)

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 7, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (: SKLZ) securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On March 8, 2021, Wolfpack Research published a report about the Company alleging that the growth speculations from Skillz and its insiders were “entirely unrealistic” and that Skillz’s top three games, representing 88% of Skillz’s revenue, reported a decline in downloads since the third quarter of 2020.

On this news, Skillz’s stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 10.9%, to close at $24.45, thereby injuring investors.

On April 19, 2021, Eagle Eye Research posted an anonymous report on Twitter in which it claimed that, through the use of providing users with incentive Bonus Payments, “the company likely recognizes substantial non-cash revenue and [] cash revenues may be less than ½ of GAAP revenue.”

On this news, Skillz’s stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 6.61%, to close at $14.11 on April 19, 2021. Shares continued to decline to close at $12.55 on April 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) three games responsible for a majority of Skillz's revenues had declined substantially; (2) Skillz's revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company; (3) unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

