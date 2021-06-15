Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for May 2021

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for May 2021. Long-term mutual funds and ETFs collected $83 billion during May, materially less than their $156 billion haul in March and $124 billion intake in April. Investors continued to favor passively managed strategies, pouring $71 billion into index-tracking funds.

Morningstar's report about U.S. fund flows for May 2021 is available here. Additional highlights from the report include:

Taxable-bond funds took in $38 billion , the highest total among category groups but modest relative to inflows earlier in the year.

, the highest total among category groups but modest relative to inflows earlier in the year. After taking in a record $54 billion in March, U.S. equity fund flows were quiet for the second consecutive month with just $211 million of inflows in May.

in March, U.S. equity fund flows were quiet for the second consecutive month with just of inflows in May. Large-value funds picked up about $13 billion , their second-highest monthly intake in Morningstar's database which goes back to 1993.

, their second-highest monthly intake in Morningstar's database which goes back to 1993. International-equity funds gathered $23 billion , extending their streak of inflows to seven months.

, extending their streak of inflows to seven months. Sector equity funds took in $6 billion , driven by inflows into passive funds that track cyclical equities such as financials and natural resources.

, driven by inflows into passive funds that track cyclical equities such as financials and natural resources. Bank-loan funds collected $3.7 billion , their sixth consecutive month of inflows after a long streak of outflows dating back to November 2018 . Their year-to-date organic growth rate of 33% was the highest within the taxable-bond category group.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $244 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2021. The Company has operations in 29 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

