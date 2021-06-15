Logo
Allegiant Reports May 2021 Traffic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for May 2021.

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

"We have been pleased to see leisure demand recovery persist throughout May and into early June," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Average daily bookings since the beginning of March have continued to exceed 2019 levels. May saw a nearly five-point increase in load factor when compared with April, and peak Memorial Day travel days saw load factors of roughly 80 percent. We anticipate June loads will be in excess of 75 percent on year-over-two-year capacity increases of roughly 15 percent. We continue to expect second quarter scheduled service revenue, excluding fixed fee and other revenue, to be down six to ten percent when compared with the second quarter of 2019."

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison



May 2021

May 2019

Change

Passengers

1,040,590

1,269,429

(18.0%)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

888,735

1,093,781

(18.7%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,293,704

1,308,911

(1.2%)

Load factor

68.7%

83.6%

(14.9pts)

Departures

8,939

9,086

(1.6%)

Average stage length (miles)

834

843

(1.1%)

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison



May 2021

May 2019

Change

Passengers

1,046,813

1,281,742

(18.3%)

Available seat miles (000)

1,326,062

1,357,963

(2.3%)

Departures

9,202

9,416

(2.3%)

Average stage length (miles)

831

844

(1.5%)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



May 2021

May 2020

Change

Passengers

1,040,590

362,528

187.0%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

888,735

326,748

172.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,293,704

690,624

87.3%

Load factor

68.7%

47.3%

21.4pts

Departures

8,939

4,654

92.1%

Average stage length (miles)

834

856

(2.6%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



May 2021

May 2020

Change

Passengers

1,046,813

365,519

186.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,326,062

710,712

86.6%

Departures

9,202

4,795

91.9%

Average stage length (miles)

831

855

(2.8%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

May 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.02





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]


email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA12003&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-may-2021-traffic-301313030.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12003&Transmission_Id=202106151435PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12003&DateId=20210615
