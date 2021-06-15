Allegiant Reports May 2021 Traffic

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for May 2021.

"We have been pleased to see leisure demand recovery persist throughout May and into early June," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Average daily bookings since the beginning of March have continued to exceed 2019 levels. May saw a nearly five-point increase in load factor when compared with April, and peak Memorial Day travel days saw load factors of roughly 80 percent. We anticipate June loads will be in excess of 75 percent on year-over-two-year capacity increases of roughly 15 percent. We continue to expect second quarter scheduled service revenue, excluding fixed fee and other revenue, to be down six to ten percent when compared with the second quarter of 2019."

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison



May 2021 May 2019 Change Passengers 1,040,590 1,269,429 (18.0%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 888,735 1,093,781 (18.7%) Available seat miles (000) 1,293,704 1,308,911 (1.2%) Load factor 68.7% 83.6% (14.9pts) Departures 8,939 9,086 (1.6%) Average stage length (miles) 834 843 (1.1%)

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison



May 2021 May 2019 Change Passengers 1,046,813 1,281,742 (18.3%) Available seat miles (000) 1,326,062 1,357,963 (2.3%) Departures 9,202 9,416 (2.3%) Average stage length (miles) 831 844 (1.5%)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



May 2021 May 2020 Change Passengers 1,040,590 362,528 187.0% Revenue passenger miles (000) 888,735 326,748 172.0% Available seat miles (000) 1,293,704 690,624 87.3% Load factor 68.7% 47.3% 21.4pts Departures 8,939 4,654 92.1% Average stage length (miles) 834 856 (2.6%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



May 2021 May 2020 Change Passengers 1,046,813 365,519 186.4% Available seat miles (000) 1,326,062 710,712 86.6% Departures 9,202 4,795 91.9% Average stage length (miles) 831 855 (2.8%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon May 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.02









