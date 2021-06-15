Prem Watsa's Atlas Holding Grows on Notes Exchange

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fairfax Financial Holdings has revealed an addition to its Atlas Corp. ( ATCO, Financial) holding according to GuruFocus’ Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Founded by Watsa in 1985, Fairfax’s corporate objective is to achieve a high rate of return on invested capital and build long-term shareholder value. Fairfax seeks to differentiate itself by combining disciplined underwriting with the investment of its assets on a total return basis, which Fairfax believes provides above-average returns over the long term.

On June 11, the firm’s largest holding, Atlas ( ATCO, Financial), grew by 31.86% with the addition of 31.79 million shares. Atlas announced on June 14 that it had completed an exchange and amendment of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes of Seaspan Corp., its wholly-owned subsidiary. The changes included $250 million of 5.5% notes due 2025, $250 million of 5.5% senior notes due 2026 and $100 million of 5.5% senior notes due 2027, which are referred to as the Fairfax Notes. These Fairfax Notes are held by affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings according to the company’s press release.

On the day of the transaction, the Atlas shares traded at an average price of $13.97 per share. GuruFocus estimates that the firm has gained 30.48% on the holding that was established in the third quarter of 2018. Overall, the new addition had a 13.42% impact on the equity portfolio.

"Fairfax Financial has been a committed and strategic sponsor of the growth and transformation of Atlas, Seaspan and APR Energy for which our team is grateful, and our shareholders have benefitted. Today's announcement reflects both a continuing strong partnership as well as the significant progress achieved by Atlas over the past three years. As we continue to drive quality growth, and strengthen our competitiveness, we now have simplified our balance sheet with more flexibility in our capital structure to pursue attractive opportunities and sustainable value creation," Atlas President and CEO Bing Chen said.

As of June 15, Atlas stock was trading at $13.81 per share with a market cap of $3.41 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 6 out of 10. There are currently four severe warning signs issued for the company, including poor financial strength and an Altman Z-Score of 0.62 placing the company at a higher risk for bankruptcy. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06 ranks its well below the majority of the asset management industry.

Watsa’s Fairfax is by far the largest shareholder with 53.32% of shares outstanding. Other top shareholders include Capital Research Global Investors (Trades, Portfolio), Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Morgan Stanley (Trades, Portfolio).

Portfolio overview

The firm’s portfolio contains 57 stocks, with eight new holdings in the first quarter. It is valued at $2.87 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 2%. Top holdings include Atlas, BlackBerry Ltd. ( BB, Financial), Resolute Forest Products Inc. ( RFP, Financial), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. ( KW, Financial) and Crescent Capital BDC Inc. ( CCAP, Financial).

By weight, the top three represented sectors are financial services (51.57%), technology (16.28%) and basic materials (11.73%).