Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Toronto Ontario, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Unity Software Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of 2021Q1, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1287 stocks with a total value of $76.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,194,327 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 22,031,949 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 8,934,186 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.25% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 5,186,440 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22% Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) - 70,127,353 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.827200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 70,127,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $424.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,030,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,754,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 716,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 168.66%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2516.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 402,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3377.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 379,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $337.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,997,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 2177681.48%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,880,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 4100.66%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,607,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $230.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 42.3%. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 4,793,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 93.23%. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 71.12%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 1,088,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.56%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 4,580,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.93%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $284.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board still held 2,308,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.