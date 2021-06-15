Logo
Ares Management Llc Buys California Resources Corp, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Capital Southwest Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ares Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys California Resources Corp, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Capital Southwest Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ares Management Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 27,721,090 shares, 51.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.32%
  2. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 17,324,848 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 4,932,982 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 42,049,772 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20%
New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.779500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.37%. The holding were 17,324,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 571,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 481,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 128,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 347.42%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,334,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 108.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,095,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,836,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 105.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,666,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.399800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,207,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,145,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (OCSI)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Sold Out: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Sold Out: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.94.



