Ares Management Llc Buys California Resources Corp, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Capital Southwest Corp

New Purchases: CRC, XOG, NMFC, TCPC, CHPT, CHPT, VEI, KIO,

CRC, XOG, NMFC, TCPC, CHPT, CHPT, VEI, KIO, Added Positions: PNNT, OCSL, ORCC, GBDC, CCO, BBDC, FSKR, SLRC, ARCC, BKCC, FDUS, SCM, TSLX, BERY, TROX, CIK,

PNNT, OCSL, ORCC, GBDC, CCO, BBDC, FSKR, SLRC, ARCC, BKCC, FDUS, SCM, TSLX, BERY, TROX, CIK, Reduced Positions: AZEK, CSWC, FTSI, SAR, SUNS,

AZEK, CSWC, FTSI, SAR, SUNS, Sold Out: OCSI, ACHC, TPVG, TPC,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys California Resources Corp, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Owl Rock Capital Corp, sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Capital Southwest Corp, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ares Management Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ares+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 27,721,090 shares, 51.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.32% California Resources Corp (CRC) - 17,324,848 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 4,932,982 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 42,049,772 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20%

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.779500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.37%. The holding were 17,324,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 571,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 481,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 128,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 347.42%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $6.21, with an estimated average price of $5.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,334,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 108.34%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,095,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 102.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,836,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 105.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,666,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.399800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,207,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,145,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.94.