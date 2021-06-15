Logo
Assurant Appoints Alecia Bailey Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Assurant%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced the appointment of Alecia Bailey, as global head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), effective immediately. Bailey most recently served as vice president, Global Housing Operations with oversight for significant operations within its Global Housing segment. She now will be responsible for defining and executing Assurant’s Global DEI strategy and programs and will report directly to Francesca Luthi, executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion has been integral to our business success and especially to our role as an industry innovator,” said Assurant CEO Alan Colberg. “Alecia’s extensive experience leading our business operations within Global Housing, coupled with her track record of recruiting and developing diverse talent, makes her an ideal candidate to take on this important role at Assurant.”

Bailey has held roles of increasing responsibility since joining Assurant in 2013. She began as a director of operations, driving quality and compliance initiatives within the company’s Global Housing business. She was then elevated to a more expansive role as vice president of Assurant’s Global Housing Operations. During her tenure, she has been a fierce advocate for and promoter of talent. She led the design and implementation of the company’s Upward Program, which provides unique management training to diverse talent within the business.

Bailey also has been an active participant with various charitable partners, including the Rankin Foundation, which empowers women through education and is a proponent of women’s rights and social justice. She is also an active volunteer for Junior Achievement of Georgia. Since joining Assurant, Bailey received her Executive MBA from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, as well as her Juris Master in regulatory and financial transactions from Emory University School of Law.

“I am honored and excited to be selected to lead Assurant’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, putting a sharp focus on the importance of a diverse and inclusive work environment and its direct connection to how we innovate and deliver for clients and customers across the globe,” said Bailey.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40AssurantNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006066/en/

