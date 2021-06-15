Starbucks Announces Leadership Promotions to Drive Continued Purpose-Driven Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Starbucks Announces Leadership Promotions to Drive Continued Purpose-Driven Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced several leadership appointments to advance the company's strategic business goals and position Starbucks on a clear growth path for the future. The company announced the promotions of John Culver as group president, North America and chief operating officer, Michael Conway to group president, International and Channel Development, and Michelle Burns to executive vice president, Global Coffee, Tea and Cocoa. These changes are effective as of June 28, 2021.

“As we plan for the 2022 fiscal year and beyond, Starbucks is fortunate to have a deep, talented and diverse team of senior executives we are able to tap to help lead us forward,” said Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive officer. “These appointments support our Growth at Scale agenda to bring about predictable, sustainable growth for the long-term, as well as our commitments to being a People Positive and Planet Positive company. I want to congratulate John, Michael and Michelle on their promotions and look forward to continuing to work with them closely.”

John Culver joined Starbucks in 2002 and has been at the forefront of the growth and expansion for the company across multiple geographies and cultures, leading Starbucks International for the last 15 years. Under his leadership, Starbucks International’s presence has grown to encompass more than 15,000 retail stores and more than 800,000 points of presence through channels outside our stores.

Michael Conway joined Starbucks in 2013 to lead Channel Development and, since that time, has gone on to lead Starbucks U.S. Licensed Stores and Canada businesses. In his expanded role as group president, International and Channel Development, he will oversee the retail business segment that includes all international markets outside of the U.S. and Canada. He’ll also lead Starbucks global Channel Development business segment including the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé.

Michelle Burns leads Starbucks Global Coffee, Tea and Cocoa with more than 26 years of experience at Starbucks. Her promotion to executive vice president reflects the importance of coffee as core to Starbucks business and recognizes the critical role coffee plays in the intersectionality of Starbucks Planet and People Positive goals within the coffee supply chain, on behalf of our farmers.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http%3A%2F%2Fnews.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615006113r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006113/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment