Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the grant of inducement awards to the Company’s newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Shearman, Ph.D., and Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, Chi Li, Ph.D. In connection with the appointments, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant and a restricted stock unit award to each of Drs. Shearman and Li as inducements material to their entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s stock options provide for the purchase of up to 52,718 shares and 44,202 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $38.53 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of each individual’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to their continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates. Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s restricted stock unit awards are for 32,701 shares and 14,144 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock and vest as to 25 percent of the shares on each one-year anniversary of their employment start date until the fourth anniversary of their employment start date, subject to their continued service to Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates.



About Editas Medicine

