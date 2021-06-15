Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the grant of inducement awards to the Company’s newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Shearman, Ph.D., and Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, Chi Li, Ph.D. In connection with the appointments, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant and a restricted stock unit award to each of Drs. Shearman and Li as inducements material to their entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s stock options provide for the purchase of up to 52,718 shares and 44,202 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $38.53 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of each individual’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to their continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates. Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s restricted stock unit awards are for 32,701 shares and 14,144 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock and vest as to 25 percent of the shares on each one-year anniversary of their employment start date until the fourth anniversary of their employment start date, subject to their continued service to Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

ti?nf=ODI1NDc3MSM0MjQzOTU1IzIwMjYwMjc=
8cfa4c55-62d4-4be2-a769-094a1256e66a
Contacts:
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
[email protected]
Investors
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment