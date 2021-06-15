Williams CEO to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference

Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time (8:50 a.m. Central Time).

A link to the live webcast of Mr. Armstrong’s presentation, along with presentation slides for viewing and downloading, will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.williams.com on the morning of June 22.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005279/en/

