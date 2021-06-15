Logo
Bentley Systems Deepens Commitment to Government Agencies in the U.S. with Carahsoft Partnership

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Partnership with Carahsoft Expands Government Agencies’ Access to World-class Infrastructure Engineering and Digital Twins Software

EXTON, Pa. and RESTON, Va., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated ( BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft, as Master Government Aggregator®, will serve as the primary government distribution contract aggregator for Bentley Systems, to further extend the company’s commitment to U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies.

This relationship allows Carahsoft, Bentley, and the Bentley reseller ecosystem to work together and deliver the innovative solutions that federal, state, and local government agencies need to fuel the modernization and advancement of the nation’s infrastructure.

The current legislative recovery agenda will bring much needed investment to the nation’s infrastructure, along with a compressed timeline for government agencies to act. Meeting the needs and timelines of government agencies will require fast and trusted access to innovative solutions that help agencies modernize and reinforce the road, transit, and other infrastructure systems throughout the country.

“Now, more than ever, it’s critical that government agencies have access to the solutions they need to design, build, and operate infrastructure assets that are more cost-effective, more resilient, and more sustainable. Carahsoft’s trusted status and leadership in the market will be pivotal in expanding our reach,” said Brock Ballard, vice president, regional executive, Americas, Bentley Systems. “Government agencies will benefit greatly from our shared commitment to the mission and to delivering exceptional user satisfaction and success.”

“A robust infrastructure system is critical to enabling our nation’s economy and powering public sector missions. With the addition of Bentley’s solution suite and the support of our reseller partners, our shared government customers now have access to best-in-breed infrastructure engineering solutions to improve delivery of services to citizens,” said Lacey Wean, sales manager of Bentley Systems at Carahsoft. “We look forward to the future of this partnership as Carahsoft and Bentley Systems work together to support agencies’ infrastructure modernization goals.”

Under the agreement, Carahsoft is authorized to carry the full Bentley Systems software portfolio on an extensive list of contract vehicles, including Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and Bentley Systems GSA MAS Schedule contracts. For more information, contact the Bentley Team at Carahsoft at (844) 722-8436 or [email protected].

Building on a Lifetime of Shared Commitment

For over 36 years, U.S. government agencies have relied on powerful Bentley solutions, such as MicroStation, OpenRoads, ProjectWise, and OpenCities, to advance the way they design, operate, and maintain the nation’s infrastructure and public facilities.

Bentley’s partnership with Carahsoft extends access that government agencies and their engineering firms need, including contracts and support, in order to advance their infrastructure initiatives quickly and effectively. As a result, agencies can improve their efforts to design more resilient and sustainable infrastructure, enhance infrastructure security, and create digital twins that enable a greater understanding of the interdependencies that affect other public systems and impact citizens.

About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems ( BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $800 million in 172 countries. www.bentley.com

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

© 2021 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, OpenCities, OpenRoads, and ProjectWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Christine Byrne
+1 203 805 0432
[email protected]
Follow us on Twitter:
@BentleySystems

Mary Lange
Carahsoft Technology Corp.
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]

