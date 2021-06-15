Logo
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

AeroVironment%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, chief marketing officer and vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: June 29, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)
Toll-free: (877) 561-2749
International: (678) 809-1029
Conference ID: 5370008

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the passcode 5370008. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference ID number to access the audio replay.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006039/en/

