South Fulton City Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs Joins Clover Health to Lead Community Engagement and Partnerships in Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health ( CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced the hiring of South Fulton City Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs to lead the company’s community organizing efforts and partnership development in Metro Atlanta, and throughout the southeast region to include Georgia, South Carolina (Charleston), and Mississippi (Jackson).



As Head of Community Engagement and Partnerships at Clover, Ms. Gumbs will be responsible for providing visionary leadership to execute and oversee programs, build partnerships to increase Clover’s community involvement among Medicare beneficiaries, as well as the medical community and other organizations that serve this population across Clover’s southeast region.

“We are delighted to welcome Carm to the Clover family. She brings invaluable experience serving local communities in Georgia and has spearheaded a number of initiatives to increase access to quality services for the Medicare population in the area,” said Chief Executive Officer Vivek Garipalli. “Improving health equity is core to our foundation, and Carm has a profound understanding of the needs of senior communities throughout the state.”

Prior to joining Clover, Ms. Gumbs spent four years as ChenMed’s Cultural and Community Affairs Manager, where she launched a range of wellness programs for Atlanta area seniors and orchestrated critical partnerships to extend the reach of these programs and drive awareness among the business community of local seniors’ unique health and social needs. Ms. Gumbs is also dedicated to her community, and she continues to serve as a Councilwoman in the City of South Fulton, Georgia, a position she has held since 2017. As a Councilwoman, Ms. Gumbs has leveraged her background in social work and government affairs to strengthen public-private partnerships for the benefit of local communities and the Medicare population.

“What attracted me to Clover was its particular focus on delivering great, affordable healthcare to underserved and vulnerable populations. Clover’s approach is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before in Medicare and I believe they are making real progress in improving health equity for those who’ve historically lacked access to high quality care,” said Gumbs. “It’s been my mission to help Metro Atlanta seniors prioritize prevention and live their healthiest lives for more than a decade. I intend to continue this important work at Clover not just in Metro Atlanta but across the region.”

About Clover Health

Clover Health ( CLOV) is a next-generation insurance company aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by providing physicians with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

About Our Founders

Vivek Garipalli is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clover Health. Vivek is widely regarded as a leading healthcare business expert, having founded five healthcare companies before the age of 40. Vivek witnessed the misalignment of providers and insurance companies first-hand and wanted to find a way to serve underinsured and underserved patient populations, which led to the founding of Clover. He recognized that individual empowerment is not prioritized in the current structure of the healthcare system – an imbalance he has set out to disrupt.

Andrew Toy is the President and Chief Technology Officer of Clover Health and the creator and founder of Clover’s software platform, the Clover Assistant, which embodies Clover’s vision for how technology and analytics can improve the lives whose care is managed by Clover. In line with Clover’s aim of providing great, affordable healthcare to seniors, Andrew strives to build the premier technology platform for chronic disease management and to provide physicians with the data necessary to formulate personalized care plans. Andrew joined Clover from Google, where he led enterprise activities for the Android team and ran Machine Learning, Enterprise Search, and Analytics for the Google Cloud team.

