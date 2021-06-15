Aleafia Health to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Cannabis Forum Webcast on June 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), today announced that CEO Geoffrey Benic will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Canadian LPs Cannabis Forum on June 16.



Wednesday, June 16

10:00 a.m. ET

Registration Link

For Investor & Media Relations

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

[email protected]

www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets where it is legal to do so. The Company operates production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis as well as a complementary virtual medical cannabis clinic and related medical cannabis operational services.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates internationally in three continents.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ATM Program and any agreements with the Agent with respect thereto, the anticipated offering of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the anticipated use of proceeds from the ATM Program, if any. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.