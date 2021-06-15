Aaron's Delivers New Laptops To Graduating Seniors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aaron's Delivers New Laptops To Graduating Seniors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

At First Tee - Metro Atlanta Youth Participant Celebration

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, announced its support of youth development organization First Tee — Metro Atlanta, making a $25,000 commitment at the First Tee – Metro Atlanta Youth Participant Celebration. The donation includes $15,000 in direct support for First Tee — Metro Atlanta's programs and $10,000 toward new, college-ready laptop computers for the organization's 16 graduating seniors.

Aarons_Logo.jpg

The computers were awarded as a surprise from Aaron's on June 5 at First Tee — Metro Atlanta Youth Participant Celebration, a ceremony honoring the graduating high school seniors who completed the program.

"We take pride in partnering with organizations who are making a difference in the community," said Douglas Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer of The Aaron's Company. "First Tee's mission to enhance the lives of our city's youth through the game of golf is unique, so we were excited to get involved and help support the high achievers in their program. We look forward to sending this year's graduates off into the next chapter of their lives with the right tools to succeed in whatever paths they choose."

First Tee – Metro Atlanta is a youth development organization. Its mission is to positively impact the lives of Metro Atlanta's young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Serving children between the ages of 7 and 17, First Tee – Metro Atlanta enables kids and teens to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges by seamlessly integrating the game of golf with life skills. First Tee – Metro Atlanta was founded in 1999 in Southwest Atlanta and serves an eight-county metro area.

"We thank Aaron's for stepping forward to help our graduates enter the next phase of their lives with the confidence and skills First Tee – Metro Atlanta has instilled in them. We would not be where we are today without the unwavering support of our partners," said Marvin Hightower, Executive Director of First Tee — Metro Atlanta. "Aaron's generosity will have a significant impact on each of our graduates as they pursue their college dreams, so it's difficult to find words that adequately describe what this means for them. We are incredibly grateful to Douglas and his team and their support of our mission."

For more information about First Tee — Metro Atlanta visit firstteeatlanta.org.

About The Aaron's Company
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-to own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About First Tee
Headquartered in Ponte Vedra, FL, First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee creates active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and six international locations.

favicon.png?sn=CL12040&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-delivers-new-laptops-to-graduating-seniors-301313029.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL12040&Transmission_Id=202106151615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL12040&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment