Titan International, Inc.'s Chairman Comments on the Results from the 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

QUINCY, Ill., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company") today announced the results from its 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting held at 10:00 a.m. Central time on June 10, 2021.

Morry Taylor, Chairman of the Board, commented, "I have been doing these meetings for TWI since 1993. My fellow stockholders, this means I have seen a lot of different things over the years, and this year was the oddest. It even beat out the years of the steelworkers protest, and 'the Rubber Strike'. ISS came out with recommendations to withhold votes on all Board members except for our newest Board member, Laura Thompson. If this had happened, would anyone think this would be best for the Company or Titan's stockholders?

"It is very surprising that there are investors who think certain proposals are good for every company. Titan International, Inc is a manufacturer of farm and OTR wheels, tires and undercarriage products. There is no question Titan is the largest in North America, but it has significant foreign competition that we fight against. I should also point out that our U.S. government allows the U.S market to remain open, while the foreign markets are closed to our products.

"I want to thank all of our stockholders who supported the team at Titan. This year is going to be another important year for the Company and we believe the strong market will continue throughout 2022 and perhaps beyond.

"The proxy advisors were also upset that Titan didn't give enough information in the form of targets for management compensation. I mentioned this at the stockholder meeting. How can you give forward projection when in November 2020 OEMs were telling the world 5% growth in sales in 2021 and Titan Board of Directors in December approved a budget that had a sizeable financial increase in 2021, but by February there were sales increases of over 25% or more? Titan's business is increasing significantly as witnessed by our first quarter results. Everything is moving up because the price of corn and soybeans are high and I believe they will stay high in the foreseeable future. Paul Reitz, President and CEO, has a great team and they are doing the right things to drive the business. However, to ask them to get the projections right a year out is asking too much. It has been a long time since everything has lined up like this. We don't know when the peak will be, but I don't believe we are there yet, that's for sure! We are optimistic about the future.

"All Directors were reelected and all other proposals were approved with a majority vote. Hopefully, next year, the proxy advisor services can call or visit us and we can show them what makes Titan tick. Public companies don't all look alike. We look forward to sharing our progress as we move forward. I greatly appreciate your support of Titan."

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

