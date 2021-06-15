Clorox Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap To 2025, Driving A National Strategy To Achieve Circular Economy Goals

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Clorox Company helped launch The U.S. Plastics Pact's ("U.S. Pact") "Roadmap to 2025," an aggressive national strategy illustrating how the U.S. Pact, Clorox and fellow signatories, known as Activators, will work toward each of the U.S. Pact's four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities, and interim timeframes to help realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.

Launched in August 2020, The U.S. Plastics Pact is a consortium led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's global Plastics Pact network, which unites a holistic ecosystem of cross-industry stakeholders behind a common vision and national strategy to address plastic waste at its source by 2025.

"Eliminating waste from our packaging is a top priority for Clorox," said Ed Huber, Chief Sustainability Officer, The Clorox Company. "We also recognize that to accelerate our collective efforts toward a world without plastic waste, we need stakeholders across the value chain to collaborate, and U.S. Pact's Roadmap is a blueprint for making that happen. When the Roadmap succeeds, we succeed. Clorox is motivated to help turn this vision into reality."

As an Activator of the U.S. Pact, Clorox joins other stakeholders across the plastics value chain in driving systemic change and accelerating progress toward the following 2025 targets by inspiring and supporting upstream innovation through coordinated initiatives such as rethinking products, packaging, and business models in order to transition away from today's take-make-waste model to a circular economy where plastics never become waste:

Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025. 100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging. By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

As a part of its corporate strategy, IGNITE, Clorox has embedded goals that address plastic and other waste and reinforce the vision underpinning the U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap. This includes a commitment to achieving 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025, as well as 2030 goals to reduce virgin plastic and fiber packaging by 50% and to double post-consumer recycled plastic in packaging.

The U.S. Pact's Roadmap is designed to kick-start action and help U.S. industry leaders and packaging producers develop a national strategy, advance shared goals, and measure the strength of progress through annual reporting. This national strategy will assist Pact Activators in reaching ambitious goals by 2025 that they could not otherwise meet on their own through sharing knowledge, optimizing investments, identifying gaps, overcoming systemic barriers, and implementing policies.

"The current state of U.S. infrastructure, coupled with the lack of incentives to utilize recycled content in plastic packaging, have put immense strain on the value chain," said Emily Tipaldo, Executive Director, The U.S. Plastics Pact. "The Roadmap is designed to help U.S. industry leaders act on the significant, systemwide change needed to realize a circular economy for plastics by 2025. The timeframe is short, and the workload is immense, but if we choose to do nothing, the visions of a circular economy across the U.S. will give way to the status quo. We look forward to working with all our Activators to drive this critical change."

The Roadmap holds Clorox and other Activators of the U.S. Pact accountable to sustainability objectives by creating the pathway in which companies, governments, and NGOs can work to keep plastics in the U.S. economy and out of the environment for years to come.

To read the U.S. Pact's full Roadmap, please visit https://usplasticspact.org/roadmap/.

