BlackRock Enriches Aladdin Platform's Derivatives Capabilities with Cassini Partnership

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Cassini Systems, a leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives markets, announced today that the two firms have entered into a strategic partnership to integrate Cassini analytics into BlackRock's Aladdin® platform. The integration will allow mutual clients to factor margin-based analytics into their pre- and post-trade decision-making.

Integrated into the Aladdin platform, Cassini's margin analytics capabilities will empower traders, portfolio managers and operations professionals to better understand and control margin requirements at all stages of the trade lifecycle. This includes the ability to analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure, identify opportunities to optimize collateral, and maximize margin efficiencies across the entirety of a firm's book of business.

"We are excited to partner with Cassini to help clients more efficiently manage their margin by leveraging analytics at multiple points during the derivatives lifecycle," said Sudhir Nair, Head of the Aladdin Business at BlackRock. "The combination of the Aladdin platform's derivatives capabilities with Cassini's margin analytics will enable our clients to best utilize their derivatives and collateral operating model on Aladdin."

The partnership builds on existing Aladdin derivatives capabilities to provide pre-trade margin comparison and collateral optimization.

"At Cassini, we're delighted that Aladdin chose our technology for this integrated offering. Mutual clients, including BlackRock itself, will now be able to leverage all of Cassini's front-to-back margin and collateral analytics and optimization tools, natively within Aladdin. The ability to optimize and manage margin thresholds, as well as carry costs, at pre-trade time and execute post-trade margin and collateral optimization natively in the same platform represents a new step forward in the industry," said Liam Huxley, CEO of Cassini Systems.

The announcement is part of BlackRock's multi-year investment in the Aladdin platform's derivatives functionality to enable clients to comply with post-financial crisis regulations, including those subject to the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR). BlackRock and Cassini will first offer joint pre-trade initial margin capabilities in September.

About Cassini Systems

Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry's only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firm's advanced algorithms. Cassini services have a demonstrated track record of enhancing portfolio returns throughout the daily business cycle, empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers and Tier 1 banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. For more information, visit www.cassinisystems.com.

About the Aladdin Platform

Aladdin is BlackRock's end-to-end investment management and operations platform used by institutional investors including asset managers, pension funds, insurers, and corporate treasurers. It combines sophisticated risk analytics with comprehensive portfolio management, trading, operations, and accounting tools on a single, unified platform. Also customized for wealth managers, Aladdin provides a common language across the investment lifecycle and enables a culture of risk transparency among users.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

SOURCE Aladdin by BlackRock; Cassini Systems