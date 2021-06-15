Logo
Greenland Technologies Launches EV Pre-Booking

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 15, 2021

  • Customers Can Reserve an Industrial EV with a $250 Refundable Deposit
  • Deliveries Expected to Start in Q3 2021

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced the launch of an online EV pre-booking service for its new GEL-1800 1.8 ton Electric Loader and its GEX-8000 Electric Excavator. The Company expects to start deliveries in August 2021, ahead of schedule. Customers can learn more and pre-book with a $250 refundable deposit at www.greenlandmachinery.com/shop.

Logo.jpg

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We are very excited as initial interest in our new industrial electric vehicles is very strong. We expect interest in the market will continue to grow, as we continue to introduce new EVs and further raise awareness. We expect these to be truly disruptive launches given there are no alternative industrial EVs on the market. Opening pre-booking will allow customers to add Greenland into their current budget cycle, while giving us added visibility as we ramp production."

Greenland's GEL 1800 Electric Loader has a loading capacity of approximately 1,800 kg (approximately 3,969 lbs) and is equipped with a powerful 144 kWh lithium battery. The Company designed the GEL 1800 Electric Loader to be used in a wide range of applications, including construction, mining, farming, industrial and more.

Greenland's GEX-Electric Excavator 8 ton electric excavator has the power to get the job done without the pollution generated by traditional internal combustion engines. With no carbon emissions generated through operation the GEX-8000 is a safer option for the workplace, operators and the local community.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=CN12246&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-launches-ev-pre-booking-301313096.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

