OpenText Appoints Ann M. Powell to Board of Directors

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the appointment of Ann M. Powell to its board of directors. Ms. Powell is the current EVP, Global Chief Human Resource Officer for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), a Fortune 500 global biopharmaceutical company with over $40 billion in revenues and 30,000 employees worldwide.

"Ann brings a strong global talent and culture perspective to our board," said Tom Jenkins, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Her extensive international experience and deep focus on fostering a workforce culture that is powerfully diverse and globally inclusive is a strategic asset that further strengthens our Board."

Ms. Powell has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility across several industries over a 30-year career focused on talent and culture. Prior to joining BMS in 2013, Ms. Powell was the Chief Human Resources Officer for Shire Pharmaceuticals. She holds a B.S. degree from Iowa State University, a Master's degree in Industrial Relations, University of Minnesota, and is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®).

