Christine M. Moore Joins Cooper Standard Board of Directors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Christine M. Moore to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). The Board approved the election of Moore as a director effective August 1, 2021 for an initial term that will expire at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

"With almost 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, Moore's proven leadership and background in internal audit and information systems will assist the Board with risk oversight and further drive sustained value for the Company," said Jeffrey S. Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "We welcome her to the Board and are eager to incorporate her new perspective into our strategy going forward."

Moore currently serves as executive vice president and general auditor at Comerica Bank in Detroit, where she oversees the strategy, direction and management of internal audit and asset quality review. She is also responsible for establishing and maintaining effective communication and working relationships with external auditors, regulatory examiners, and senior and executive management. She previously held positions of increasing responsibility throughout her more than 20-year career at Comerica.

She has also served as controller at Jordan Services Inc. in Detroit from 2000 to 2004, where she established the company's accounting department. Moore began her accounting and auditing career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Detroit in 1986.

Moore holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Marygrove College in Detroit and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Detroit Mercy. She has participated in the Leadership at the Peak, a Center for Creative Leadership Executive Leadership Program, Inforum's Center for Women's Leadership Executive Leadership Program, as well as earned: the Certified Public Accountant (CPA); Certified Information System Auditor (CISA); Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (CAMS); and Certified Fiduciary and Investment Risk Specialist (CFIRS) designations.

Active in her local and business community, she currently serves as the chair and executive board member of the Alternative for Girls organization and is a member of the Michigan Association of CPAs, Information Systems Audit & Control Association, Institute of Internal Auditors, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, the Executive Leadership Council, and is the executive sponsor for Comerica's African American Network employee resource group.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

