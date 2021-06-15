Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. To Host Analyst Day

PR Newswire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced that it will be hosting an analyst day on June 18, 2021. Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting the long-term strategy for the company and taking questions from analysts.

The presentation may include forward-looking statements. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the presentation via telephone may call directly at (888) 475-4499 and reference identification number 943 1483 7811, passcode 087102. No RSVP is necessary. A copy of the presentation materials and audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

