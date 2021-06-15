Hm Payson & Co Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Western Union Co, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hm Payson & Co Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Western Union Co, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, ME, based Investment company Hm Payson & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Western Union Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Teleflex Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hm Payson & Co. As of 2021Q1, Hm Payson & Co owns 1122 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HM PAYSON & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hm+payson+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HM PAYSON & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,597,798 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 769,150 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 712,507 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,397 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,299 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
New Purchase: The Western Union Co (WU)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 567,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $127.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.48 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,021,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 578,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,155,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $283.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 250,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 9716.12%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 722.61%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $221.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $68.14.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $49.52.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.15 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.57 and $117.13, with an estimated average price of $115.91.

Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Hm Payson & Co still held 498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 75.9%. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Hm Payson & Co still held 81,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 74.05%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Hm Payson & Co still held 128,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 45.84%. The sale prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $396.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Hm Payson & Co still held 17,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 31.16%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Hm Payson & Co still held 56,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 64.35%. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Hm Payson & Co still held 29,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HM PAYSON & CO. Also check out:

1. HM PAYSON & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HM PAYSON & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HM PAYSON & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HM PAYSON & CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider