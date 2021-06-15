Hm Payson & Co Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Western Union Co, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Western Union Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Teleflex Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hm Payson & Co. As of 2021Q1, Hm Payson & Co owns 1122 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,597,798 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 769,150 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 712,507 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,397 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,299 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 567,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $127.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.48 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,021,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 578,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,155,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $283.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 250,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 9716.12%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 722.61%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $221.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $68.14.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $49.52.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.15 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.57 and $117.13, with an estimated average price of $115.91.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Hm Payson & Co still held 498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 75.9%. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Hm Payson & Co still held 81,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 74.05%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Hm Payson & Co still held 128,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 45.84%. The sale prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $396.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Hm Payson & Co still held 17,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 31.16%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Hm Payson & Co still held 56,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 64.35%. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Hm Payson & Co still held 29,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.