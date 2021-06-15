Hm Payson & Co Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Western Union Co, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp

- New Purchases: WU, OSK, MRCY, BAM, JEF, SPHQ, AES, ATVI, ALXN, HES, ANSS, CDNS, CAH, CCL, LUMN, COLM, CBD, CFR, DLB, EQT, FITB, GRMN, LKQ, LYV, LORL, MGM, MAT, NRG, NEOG, NTAP, NOK, OKE, PKG, SAVA, KWR, RCL, STX, LSI, STMP, SWK, SNPS, TEVA, TRI, UNB, X, WDC, WLTW, WYNN, CMG, TDG, MWA, GSAT, CSIQ, SMCI, ULTA, BIP, FTNT, LYB, FLT, PCRX, HCA, MARA, AMH, SAIC, KIN, MGNI, CFG, NNDM, ZYNE, ZOM, CRSP, POLA, BKR, TRTN, ITRM, UBER, BBIO, PHAT, PSTH, STPK, SOFI, SOFI, SKLZ, XL, GOEV, AFRM, SANA, BFLY, ARKW, EMLC, ESML, FLGE, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, GSLC, IEV, IWC, JETS, ONEQ, PXH, QQQJ, RWK, RYH, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SCHR, SCHX, SDG, SLV, SNPE, SRVR, VNQI, VT, VXF, VXX,
- Added Positions: BSCM, RTX, JPST, BRK.B, AON, WHR, THO, UNH, DOV, TMO, NXPI, SPGI, AXP, MINT, JNJ, AVGO, IVV, HON, NVDA, BR, AMGN, CDW, BSV, VTIP, AFL, AME, AZO, CSX, PII, TSM, TDY, FB, IJH, SPY, CB, C, DISCA, EQIX, LMT, MAR, CRM, WMT, ET, LDOS, GNRC, SHOP, SDGR, CGNT, CGNT, EBND, GLD, IEMG, MMM, ASML, ABMD, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, ALNY, APH, ADI, APA, ATR, ADM, AJG, AVY, BHP, BCPC, BIIB, BWA, VIAC, CNI, CAT, CERN, CME, CTSH, CMA, CAG, STZ, GLW, DLTR, EIX, EMR, EXPE, NEE, FDX, FLS, FCX, GPN, HSIC, HSY, HMC, INDB, IPG, INTU, SJM, KSU, KR, LH, LVS, LEG, MTB, MDU, MKTX, MMS, MKC, MTD, MCHP, NCR, NFLX, NTRS, NVS, ORLY, OMC, PCAR, PAYX, LIN, PRU, QCOM, RF, ROK, RY, SAP, LUV, SBUX, SPH, SYY, TTWO, TXT, GL, TSN, USB, VLO, VLY, VOD, DIS, WCN, WTS, EVRG, WETF, XRX, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, DAL, AWK, TDC, KL, WKHS, DG, TSLA, ENV, GM, KMI, HII, LPI, SPLK, NOW, SAMG, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, HLT, IRMD, TLRY, TLRY, ETSY, TDOC, RUN, AQMS, Z, VYGR, TWLO, NTB, LW, SNAP, CLDR, RYTM, SAIL, IQ, DOCU, NIO, REZI, ETRN, DELL, ALC, ZM, AVTR, CHWY, TFFP, NARI, QS, ABNB, BND, EMB, FIVG, FXI, IWB, IYR, PBW, PHO, SCHA, VOE, VOO, VTI, VYM, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, AAPL, AMZN, IGSB, CARR, MSFT, LHX, TFX, UNP, FBHS, DHI, JPM, TIP, VCIT, SPIB, VTRS, ADBE, HD, V, CSCO, BSCL, IJR, VCSH, INTC, IGIB, ENB, PG, PSX, OEF, VEU, XOM, FISV, GD, IBM, LRCX, MRK, PFE, OTIS, QDF, MO, AMAT, CWST, FIS, CVX, CTAS, KO, CL, CMCSA, DEO, EBF, HPQ, MDT, NOC, PEP, TRV, TXN, VFC, VAR, VZ, WAB, BRK.A, PANW, WDAY, BABA, FTV, OKTA, AGG, DVY, EEM, JPIN, VEA, VGSH, A, ALL, AIG, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BP, BLL, BK, BNS, BAX, BLK, BRKS, BF.B, CSGS, CVS, CNP, CRL, SCHW, CI, COST, CCI, CW, DE, DHIL, D, DUK, ETN, DISH, EW, LLY, EFX, EQR, ESS, EXPD, EXR, FLIR, FDS, FNLC, F, GILD, GSK, GS, PEAK, HUM, MTCH, ILMN, ICCC, TT, IP, JCI, KEY, LNC, MGEE, MMC, MET, MU, MS, MSI, ES, NVO, PBCT, PXD, PGR, PEG, WRK, ROP, SIVB, SNY, SO, STT, NLOK, TROW, TGT, TKR, TTE, TSCO, UPS, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WASH, ANTM, WFC, WMB, WWD, XEL, RDS.B, NXP, HBI, EXG, SPR, TEL, LULU, PM, DISCK, CHTR, FAF, FRC, MPC, APTV, FANG, VCYT, ALLE, QTWO, CTLT, CDK, PYPL, KHC, HPE, DLTH, FHB, TTD, COUP, YUMC, GOOS, IR, ROKU, SE, VCTR, INSP, SONO, YETI, CVET, FOX, DOW, BYND, CTVA, STOK, DKNG, PLTR, VNT, AGZ, DFJ, EEMV, EFA, ESGE, FDN, FRI, FV, FVD, FXL, FXO, IAU, IVW, IWM, IWP, MDY, MTUM, PGX, QQQ, QTEC, SCHC, SJNK, SPLV, VB, VMBS, VO, VXUS, XAR, XLF, XLK, XLU,
- Sold Out: SUSB, VGIT, SHV, SHM, SHY, IEI, MUB, TFI, LQD, GVI, QRVO, SPCE, HFRO, DBX, EIDX, SILK, PSTL, NKLA, XPEV, MP, BIV, BKLN, BNDX, DXJ, SUB, HYG, IAGG, IEF, TSQ, JKE, JKH, JNK, MOAT, PSK, RWO, SCHD, SCHO, NEM, MHF, MMU, NUV, MUE, VTR, TIF, SCS, XPO, OIA, NDAQ, MRVL, LYG, J, JCOM, EV, CACC, SRPT, MSCI, CGC, BGB, ZNGA, SBRA, USCR, RP, RLGT, PLD, TMUS, SQM, ETY, EMD, EIM, BFK, NEA, NAD,
These are the top 5 holdings of HM PAYSON & CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,597,798 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 769,150 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 712,507 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,397 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,299 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%
Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 567,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $127.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.48 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,021,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 578,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,155,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $283.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 250,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 9716.12%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 722.61%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $221.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $68.14.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $49.52.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.15 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.26.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.57 and $117.13, with an estimated average price of $115.91.Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Hm Payson & Co still held 498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 75.9%. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Hm Payson & Co still held 81,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 74.05%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Hm Payson & Co still held 128,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 45.84%. The sale prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $396.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Hm Payson & Co still held 17,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 31.16%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Hm Payson & Co still held 56,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Hm Payson & Co reduced to a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc by 64.35%. The sale prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Hm Payson & Co still held 29,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.
