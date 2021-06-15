Logo
Petrus Resources Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at four (4) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the four (4) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

NomineeOutcome of VoteVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Donald Gray

Donald Cormack

Patrick Arnell

Ken Gray		Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected		19,417,903

19,941,561

19,941,561

19,396,176		96.21%

98.81%

98.81%

96.10%		764,183

241,000

241,000

786,385		3.79%

1.19%

1.19%

3.90%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan was approved with 19,657,569 (95.98%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Company's deferred share unit plan was approved with 19,344,876 (95.85%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Company's restricted share unit plan was approved with 19,340,376 (95.83%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: [email protected]


