CF Energy Updates Corporate Presentation

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), is pleased to announce that an updated Company presentation which includes, among others, project summary, project progress, 2021 year key financial projections and latest financial status has been uploaded onto the Company’s corporate website. Please refer to the following weblink for the presentation:

http://www.cfenergy.com/en/ir_corporate_tsx.php

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations
[email protected]

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
[email protected]

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
[email protected]

Mike Liu
VP Capital Market
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


