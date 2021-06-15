Logo
Dunn-Edwards Paints Announces 2022 Color + Design Trends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Latest Collection of Five Color Palettes Explores New Possibilities for the Next Year

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards Paints has announced its 2022 Color + Design Trends, a collection of five distinct color palettes - Meraki, Retrouvailles, Mysa, Elysian, and Naturrensing - that celebrate simple pleasures, new possibilities, and optimism for the future.

"As a society, we've had to define a new normal over the past year, with shifting identities – both individual and collective," shares Sara McLean, Color Expert and Stylist for Dunn-Edwards. "As we look to the future, we desire spaces that help us to re-energize and improve our mental and physical well-being. The Meraki, Retrouvailles, Mysa, Elysian, and Naturrensing collections reflect this sentiment, with calming hues that are grounding and familiar, yet feel fresh and new."

Meraki is a Greek word that means to create with passion and love - the essence of oneself that is put into one's work. Muted Mediterranean-inspired hues encourage spaces of simplicity and healing.

Inspired by Bohemian tapestries, playful patterns and folk-inspired craftsmanship, the deep, rich colors of Retrouvailles evoke nostalgia with a modern twist. In a time of renewed appreciation for the things that matter in life - like community, family and friends - a spirit of inventiveness is driving local authenticity.

Feeling contentment and engaging in pleasurable activity is the meaning of the Swedish word Mysa. Like a walk through a lush garden, this array of botanically-inspired hues imbue a sense of harmony within any space.

The soft pastels of Elysian recall a world of fantasy and surrealism. Embracing creativity and inspiration influenced this dreamy palette. These colors relate to a dreamlike voyage straying away from an analog world and shifting to an innovative digital realm.

Open, organic, clean, and hopeful - the Naturrensing collection connects to the familiarity of soft earth tones, celebrating our natural surroundings. As the world increasingly moves towards long-term sustainability, quality craftsmanship, and protecting the environment, Naturrensing eschews fads in favor of a minimalist, enduring aesthetic.

The five color palettes are featured in an animated collage video series and digital book that highlight the textures, materials, and inspiration driving the trends. View the 2022 Color and Design palettes, videos, and digital book here.

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation
Dunn-Edwards Paints® is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates nearly 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and 90+ authorized dealers throughout the West. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment, and produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the 95-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.(TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies.
For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com.

High-res images available
MEDIA CONTACT:
Secret Agent PR
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA11993&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunn-edwards-paints-announces-2022-color--design-trends-301313147.html

SOURCE Dunn-Edwards Paints

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11993&Transmission_Id=202106151715PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11993&DateId=20210615
