Optimus Healthcare Services Announces FINRA Approval for Corporate Symbol Change

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:OHCS), a holding company focused on creating a network of innovative healthcare entities that advance clinical research, disease management and improve physician/patient interactions announced today that it received approval notification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for a corporate symbol change. The symbol for Optimus Healthcare Services will change to "OHCS" and take effect at the open of business on June 16, 2021.

"The FINRA approval of the symbol change is a further step in our effort to appropriately align our business identification with our focus on building the Optimus brand," said Marc Wiener, Optimus Healthcare Services CEO. "In addition to the imagery represented by our trading symbol change to accurately reflect our platform, we continue the mission to evaluate and acquire healthcare-related businesses that have the potential to be transformative in their area of expertise."

About Optimus

Optimus Healthcare Services is focused on creating a network of innovative healthcare companies that advance clinical research, disease management and improve physician/patient interactions. A prime focus will include acquiring controlling interests in a variety of healthcare-related businesses.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Optimus and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning Optimus's business are described in Periodic and Current Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Optimus is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Dan Cohen

President, Optimus Healthcare Services

[email protected]

202-329-1825

SOURCE: Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/651838/Optimus-Healthcare-Services-Announces-FINRA-Approval-for-Corporate-Symbol-Change



