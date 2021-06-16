Logo
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. Obtains Final Order for Arrangement with Canopy Growth Corporation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 15, 2021

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy"), pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme (the "Supreme Shares") for consideration consisting of 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash (the "Consideration") in exchange for each Supreme Share held, which was previously announced on April 8, 2021. Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Supreme (the "Supreme Shareholders") at its special meeting of Supreme Shareholders held on June 10, 2021.

The_Supreme_Cannabis_Company__Inc__The_Supreme_Cannabis_Company_.jpg

Assuming the satisfaction of all conditions, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2021. Upon the closing of the Arrangement, Supreme Shareholders will be entitled to receive the Consideration in exchange for each Supreme Share held. Registered Supreme Shareholders can submit their share certificates along with a duly completed letter of transmittal in order to receive the Consideration under the Arrangement.

Further information about the Arrangement is available in the management information circular (the "Information Circular") dated May 11, 2021 and related proxy materials, which are available on SEDAR under Supreme's issuer profile and on Supreme's website at https://www.supreme.ca/canopy-growth-acquisition.

ABOUT SUPREME

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme's portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme's brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. We simply grow better.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Supreme or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to the closing of the Arrangement. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including assumptions as to the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory and court approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement; risks related to the value of the Canopy common shares to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; risks related to infectious diseases, including the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of Supreme filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under Supreme's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including the Information Circular and Supreme's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2020. Although Supreme believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Supreme has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Supreme does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

favicon.png?sn=TO12686&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-supreme-cannabis-company-inc-obtains-final-order-for-arrangement-with-canopy-growth-corporation-301313230.html

SOURCE The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO12686&Transmission_Id=202106152025PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO12686&DateId=20210615
