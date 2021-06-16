The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. Obtains Final Order for Arrangement with Canopy Growth Corporation

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy"), pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme (the "Supreme Shares") for consideration consisting of 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash (the "Consideration") in exchange for each Supreme Share held, which was previously announced on April 8, 2021. Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Supreme (the "Supreme Shareholders") at its special meeting of Supreme Shareholders held on June 10, 2021.

Assuming the satisfaction of all conditions, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2021. Upon the closing of the Arrangement, Supreme Shareholders will be entitled to receive the Consideration in exchange for each Supreme Share held. Registered Supreme Shareholders can submit their share certificates along with a duly completed letter of transmittal in order to receive the Consideration under the Arrangement.

Further information about the Arrangement is available in the management information circular (the "Information Circular") dated May 11, 2021 and related proxy materials, which are available on SEDAR under Supreme's issuer profile and on Supreme's website at https://www.supreme.ca/canopy-growth-acquisition.

ABOUT SUPREME

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme's portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme's brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. We simply grow better.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

