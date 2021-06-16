The GoodRx Effect: How GoodRx is Changing the Economics of Healthcare

GoodRx%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, just released a new report that discusses the effect the company has had on the American healthcare system by helping patients afford their medications.

The paper, The+GoodRx+Effect, discusses the ways in which GoodRx has improved social welfare by helping people access affordable healthcare:

Helped Americans, with or without insurance, save on their prescription medications: In 2020, GoodRx users saved an average of 79% off retail prices (also referred to as the usual and customary price or cash price). That same year, for the 100 most purchased medications, GoodRx users paid less than average commercial insurance copays 55% of the time and when GoodRx users paid less than average commercial insurance copays, they saved on average 52% off average commercial insurance copays. To date, we have helped Americans save approximately $30 billion on their prescription medications through the discounts found on the GoodRx platform, based on pharmacies’ usual and customary (or retail) prices. Improved medication adherence: By lowering out-of-pocket medication costs, GoodRx has helped patients obtain at least 78 million prescriptions they otherwise may not have been able to afford. Improved overall health outcomes: Better medication adherence thanks to GoodRx also means better health outcomes. For example, by helping patients with high cholesterol and heart disease afford their statin prescriptions, GoodRx has directly contributed to the prevention of over 1,000 avoidable hospitalizations and helped save nearly 500 lives. Helped free up funds for other necessities: Over 20% of Americans have trouble paying for basic necessities like food or housing due to their medication costs, based on a 2020+survey. By reducing the burden of medication expenses, GoodRx helps people afford other essentials.

To learn more about The GoodRx Effect, you can view the white paper here.

