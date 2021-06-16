Ground X to Launch Digital Art Marketplace 'Klip Drops' in July

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ground X to Launch Digital Art Marketplace 'Klip Drops' in July

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground X, the developer of the public blockchain platform Klaytn today announced that it will launch 'Klip Drops,' a mobile-first digital art creation platform and marketplace, natively integrated into its digital asset wallet, Klip, next month.

kakaotalk_Klipdrops.jpg

Klip Drops as a platform, supports and encompasses the full breadth of digital art - from development and cultivation, to exhibition and distribution. Artworks and goods created by local artists will be recorded onto the Klaytn blockchain, to be reinvented as unique, limited-edition pieces of digital art. Users and collectors can easily browse and purchase Klaytn-based digital artworks, as Klip Drops can be accessed via KakaoTalk, a mobile messaging application used by more than 90% of the South Korean population.

Ground X is also joining hands with renowned local art galleries, curators, and agencies to prospect for new emerging artists. In addition to artwork exhibition and distribution via Klip Drops, Ground X also plans to offer various on/offline exhibitions and activities to help users gain a deeper insight into the artists' narratives.

The NFT minting service KrafterSpace, which launched last month, makes creating and managing NFTs simple for everyone, while Klip Drops will accept and curate artists and creators on an invite-only basis. As Ground X is accelerating its Klaytn NFT ecosystem expansion, it is considering a plan to tie KrafterSpace with Klip Drops in the future.

"Klip Drops offers easy access to experience limited-edition digital art in everyday life," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X. "Our vision is to facilitate an active interaction between artists and users by lowering the barriers for appreciating and owning blockchain-based artworks."

Any interested artists can also apply to showcase their artworks via Klip Drops. For more information, visit the official teaser page at https://klipdrops.com/teasing.

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain affiliate of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://www.klaytn.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN11229&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ground-x-to-launch-digital-art-marketplace-klip-drops-in-july-301312214.html

SOURCE Klaytn

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11229&Transmission_Id=202106152100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11229&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment