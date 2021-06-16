betterU Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

betterU Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. (

TSXV:BTRU, Financial)(FRA:5OGA, Financial) (the 'Company' or 'betterU') provides an update today, that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure and a subsequent request by the OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed amended and restated the Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the ‘Statement of Executive Compensation' for Fiscal year 2019 and 2020.

Corrective disclosures were requested by staff of the OSC in connection with its review of the Company's MD&A. In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refiling and Corrections of Errors ("Notice 51-711"), the Company has filed the revised MD&A noted above on SEDAR, which includes such details that provide:

  • further explanations and clarifications on the pivoted business model.
  • further explanations and clarifications on the differences between clients and value-added resellers model.
  • further explanation and clarifications on the expiry of the media debenture.
  • forecasted information for 1 year, which is now been added.
  • further explanation and clarifications were made to the revenue streams and the period-to-period revenue variances.
  • further explanation and clarifications on global Value-Added Reseller program.
  • further explanation and clarifications on the change in salaries to contract team.
  • further explanation and clarifications on the reduction of expenses.
  • further explanation and clarifications between India and Canadian revenues.
  • correction of date titles in several financial charts.

About betterU

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling, and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The company supports all industries by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs, student work integrated learning and employee development, so that they can focus on what really matters: the growth of their people!

betterU's Ready-To-Go platform provides access to a white labelled all-in-one skills platform that includes access to a library of 3,700 curated and developed skills courses, 800+ job role assessments, 1,000+ subject base assessments and a robust learning management system all hosted and supported by betterU. betterU also provides additional services to include a fully white labelled marketed program, in partnerships with betterU that includes a website that promotes the Company's strategic partners Ready-To-Go program across their territory.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca

On behalf of the board of directors.
Brad Loiselle, CEO
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: betterU Education Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651882/betterU-Announces-Filing-of-Corrective-Disclosure-Pursuant-to-OSC-Review

img.ashx?id=651882

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment