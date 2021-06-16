betterU Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. ( TSXV:BTRU, Financial)( FRA:5OGA, Financial) (the 'Company' or 'betterU') provides an update today, that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure and a subsequent request by the OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed amended and restated the Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the ‘Statement of Executive Compensation' for Fiscal year 2019 and 2020.

Corrective disclosures were requested by staff of the OSC in connection with its review of the Company's MD&A. In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refiling and Corrections of Errors ("Notice 51-711"), the Company has filed the revised MD&A noted above on SEDAR, which includes such details that provide:

further explanations and clarifications on the pivoted business model.

further explanations and clarifications on the differences between clients and value-added resellers model.

further explanation and clarifications on the expiry of the media debenture.

forecasted information for 1 year, which is now been added.

further explanation and clarifications were made to the revenue streams and the period-to-period revenue variances.

further explanation and clarifications on global Value-Added Reseller program.

further explanation and clarifications on the change in salaries to contract team.

further explanation and clarifications on the reduction of expenses.

further explanation and clarifications between India and Canadian revenues.

correction of date titles in several financial charts.

About betterU

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling, and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The company supports all industries by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs, student work integrated learning and employee development, so that they can focus on what really matters: the growth of their people!

betterU's Ready-To-Go platform provides access to a white labelled all-in-one skills platform that includes access to a library of 3,700 curated and developed skills courses, 800+ job role assessments, 1,000+ subject base assessments and a robust learning management system all hosted and supported by betterU. betterU also provides additional services to include a fully white labelled marketed program, in partnerships with betterU that includes a website that promotes the Company's strategic partners Ready-To-Go program across their territory.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca

