Logitech International SA Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Logitech International SA (NAS:LOGI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $128.56 per share and the market cap of $21.7 billion, Logitech International SA stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Logitech International SA is shown in the chart below.

Because Logitech International SA is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 25.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.72% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Logitech International SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 50.85, which which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Logitech International SA is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Logitech International SA is fair. This is the debt and cash of Logitech International SA over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Logitech International SA has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $5.3 billion and earnings of $5.51 a share. Its operating margin of 21.85% better than 94% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Logitech International SA’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Logitech International SA over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Logitech International SA’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 93% of the companies in Hardware industry. Logitech International SA’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 61.8%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Logitech International SA’s ROIC is 82.34 while its WACC came in at 4.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Logitech International SA is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Logitech International SA (NAS:LOGI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 95% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Logitech International SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

