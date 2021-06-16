Concentric AB announces a strategically important long-term agreement to supply a global OEM with electric coolant pumps for truck applications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Concentric AB announces a strategically important long-term agreement to supply a global OEM with electric coolant pumps for truck applications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 16, 2021

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB announces a long-term agreement with an existing e-pump customer, a global truck and bus OEM, to supply electric coolant pumps for their heavy-duty electric truck. Concentric currently supplies the customer with e-pumps for their hybrid and battery electric buses, and this new supply agreement significantly increases e-pump volumes. Production for this new application will start in 2021 and revenues from this new contract are estimated to be MSEK 200 over the next five years.

The electric coolant pump has the following key benefits:

  • Robust design which includes a wet rotor eliminating the possibility of a dynamic seal failure,
  • Long service life aided by liquid cooled electronics and DC brushless design giving service life >50,000 hours,
  • Integrated diagnostics and utilising sensors for temperature and pressure, and
  • Compact and low noise characteristics.

Concentric's ability to design and develop a range of products for the early adopters of battery electric vehicle technology has enabled our e-pumps to be proven in real world commercial vehicle applications that require high levels of operational performance. Establishing e-pump credibility with global OEMs has enabled Concentric to win this strategically important contract in the e-truck sector.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "This new contract shows our customers continue to value our technology and design capability. It is exciting to see that the excellent reliability and durability record of our e-pumps in bus applications has given the customer confidence to include our e-pumps in their new electric truck applications."

CONTACT:

For additional information please contact David Woolley, telephone +44-121-445 6545

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-announces-a-strategically-important-long-term-agreement-to-supply-a-global-oem-with-el,c3366772

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO12904&sd=2021-06-16 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-announces-a-strategically-important-long-term-agreement-to-supply-a-global-oem-with-electric-coolant-pumps-for-truck-applications-301313396.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO12904&Transmission_Id=202106160225PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO12904&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment