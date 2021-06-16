Lilium holds Analyst Day, announcing former Airbus CEO Dr. Thomas Enders will serve as Chairman of the Board following business combination with Qell

PR Newswire

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in sustainable regional air mobility, announced that Advisory Board member Dr. Thomas Enders will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lilium N.V. upon completion of Lilium's business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp ("Qell") (NASDAQ: QELL).

The announcement was made as part of Lilium's inaugural Analyst Day, held virtually on Tuesday, 15 June 2021.

Lilium's executive team, including team members who worked on developing some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history, shared more information on Lilium's technology, certification plans, manufacturing approach, business model, commercial relationships with established industry suppliers and infrastructure developers, as well as a first look into the cabin experience of the 7-Seater Lilium Jet.

In a video message, Dr. Enders discussed the importance of these commercial relationships to the future success of Lilium. The video then highlights four key Lilium relationships -- Honeywell Aerospace, Palantir, Lufthansa Aviation Training, and Ferrovial – and the anticipated contribution to development and commercialization of the 7-seater Lilium Jet from each of:

Honeywell Aerospace will work with Lilium to reduce certification schedule risk and cost by providing avionics and fly-by-wire flight controls for the Lilium 7-Seater Jet;

Palantir, which along with Honeywell have committed to invest in Lilium through the previously announced PIPE offering in connection with Lilium's business combination with Qell, will provide enterprise-grade intelligence and a data-first approach to support the manufacturing and delivery of the 7-Seater Lilium Jet;

Lufthansa Aviation Training is developing bespoke pilot sourcing and training programs to qualify pilots to fly the Lilium Jet;

Ferrovial is working with Lilium to plan and develop a network of at least ten vertiports in major cities across Florida , Lilium's planned launch market in the U.S.

During the analyst day event, Lilium showed a brand-new video previewing the look, feel, and comfort of the planned 7-Seater Lilium Jet cabin model. With space for six passengers and one pilot, spacious window seats, clear views, a central aisle and a separate hold for luggage, the cabin is designed for comfort without compromising performance.

Dr. Enders, who served as the CEO of Airbus during a career in aerospace spanning 30 years, joined Lilium's Advisory Board in January 2021, and in a statement highlighted the advantages of Lilium's business model and technology as the solution to solving the issue of low load factors in the eVTOL space.

Daniel Wiegand, Co-Founder and CEO of Lilium, said, "Tom Enders is an aviation industry giant, and we are all delighted to see him reaffirm his commitment to Lilium by accepting the future role of Chairman of the Board when Lilium becomes a Nasdaq-listed company. We will continue to leverage Tom's incredible network across aerospace, both in the delivery of aircraft and in commercial development, and together with Barry Engle and the directors who will serve on the Board of Directors of Lilium N.V., Tom will provide important counsel and stewardship as we prepare for a planned commercial launch in 2024."

Barry Engle, Founder and CEO of Qell, said, "Tom Enders needs no introduction, having led one of the world's most successful aerospace companies as part of a successful career. He will bring enormous industry insights, experience, and foresight in corporate governance to Lilium, and we are look forward to having Tom serve as Chairman of the Board as Lilium develops and seeks certification for the 7-Seater Jet."

Dr. Thomas Enders said: "I would be honored to lead the first Board of Lilium once the business combination is completed and am grateful for the confidence my colleagues put in me. Now, I'm focused on expanding this world-class board of directors to support CEO Daniel Wiegand and his great management team, and set the course for success."

About Lilium:

Lilium's vision is to create a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation. Using the seven passenger Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance, Lilium is building a transport network and service for people and goods. Working in partnership with world-leading aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, commercial operations are set to launch in 2024. Lilium's 650+ strong team includes over 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit lilium.com.

About Qell

Formed in San Francisco in August 2020, Qell Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: QELL) is a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company created to invest in a high-growth business in the next-generation mobility, transportation or sustainable industrial technology markets. The management team, led by Barry Engle and Sam Gabbita, has deep experience and networks across both incumbents and emerging technology companies in their target sectors.

