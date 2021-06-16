Logo
WalkMe Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,250,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $31.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,387,500 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

WalkMe_Logo.jpg

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "WKME." The offering is expected to close on June 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:

Emma Pearce
PR & Communications
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group for WalkMe
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO12800&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walkme-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301313418.html

SOURCE WalkMe

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO12800&Transmission_Id=202106160314PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO12800&DateId=20210616
