Dada Group's JDDJ Newly Established Partnerships with 30 Leading Supermarket Chains in China

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2021

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that JDDJ (JD Daojia), Dada's on-demand retail platform, has newly established partnerships with around 30 leading supermarket chains, such as MeetAll in Shanxi, Xiangjiang General Store in Hunan, Baijia Supermarket in Gansu, Youhao Supermarket in Xinjiang, and Aijia Supermarket. Up to now, JDDJ has partnered with 75 of the top 100 supermarket chains in China, further strengthening its leading position as China's largest local on-demand retail platform in the supermarket segment.

1.jpg

While establishing partnerships with more top 100 supermarkets and regional leaders, JDDJ has also rapidly expanded its one-hour shopping service to the lower-tier cities. The platform newly covered Xinjiang, Ningxia, Qinghai, Gansu, Shaanxi and other provinces in northwestern China. During the 6.18 Grand Promotion this year, residents in northwestern cities can also enjoy the on-demand retail shopping experience on JDDJ, with placing orders through mobile phones and home delivery within one hour.

The offline stores are also eager to embrace and improve their digital capabilities. In addition to launching stores on JDDJ, Wuika Times, Haojiaxiang, and Aijia Supermarket have signed contracts with Dada Group to adopt Haibo System, the SaaS system independently developed by Dada. The system provides the merchants with omni-channel digital solutions that integrates picking and order fulfillment, marketing promotion, membership operation, product management, and financial reconciliation.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

favicon.png?sn=CN12989&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-groups-jddj-newly-established-partnerships-with-30-leading-supermarket-chains-in-china-301313464.html

SOURCE Dada Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN12989&Transmission_Id=202106160455PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN12989&DateId=20210616
