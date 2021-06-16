Felice Development Group Acquires 2.9 Acres & Moves Forward With 900-Unit, Mixed-Use Project on Capital Riverfront With Financing From EagleBank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Felice Development Group Acquires 2.9 Acres & Moves Forward With 900-Unit, Mixed-Use Project on Capital Riverfront With Financing From EagleBank

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Development at 1333 M Street SE Offers Multifamily Units, Outdoor Amenities & 45,000 SF Retail Space for Navy Yard East

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felice Development Group (FDG) and Fields-Grade Development partnered to acquire 2.9 acres of land on the Anacostia Riverfront after securing PUD approval. FDG plans to develop a large-scale, mixed-use project with 900 multifamily units, outdoor/rooftop amenities, 45,000 square feet of retail, and green space. The 1333 M Street development, along with the https://bbardc.org/the-park/, will create another dynamic destination in the Capitol Riverfront.

EagleBank provided acquisition financing to fund a significant portion of the project’s purchase price. The transaction was facilitated by senior vice president and relationship manager Tim Annett who works as part of EagleBank’s experienced commercial real estate team. “The continued development in this area has led to the emergence of Capitol Riverfront as one of the most prosperous and desirable neighborhoods in Washington D.C. 1333 M Street promises to be a unique and exciting new development and we are thrilled to work with FDG on this project,” said EagleBank EVP, Chief Real Estate Lending Officer Ryan Riel. “EagleBank is proud to be part of this development which furthers our commitment to the continued growth and evolution of our community.”

“We’re excited to work with EagleBank to develop one of few remaining riverfront parcels in DC and bring this undeveloped riverfront area into the fabric of DC’s diverse and vibrant neighborhoods,” said FDG President Rick Felice. “Once completed, this will bring a riverfront experience to the Capitol Hill neighborhood to the north, Anacostia neighborhood to the south, and further expand the Navy Yard neighborhood.”

1333 M St SE is located along the Anacostia riverfront with panoramic water and city views from all floors and access to the bike paths and the Riverwalk. GTM Architects designed the project to include three towers over a shared below-grade garage. The “East Tower” will contain 496 units, “West Tower” another 307 units, and the third tower 97 units. Construction is scheduled to begin Q4 2022.

Felice Development Group LLC (FDG) is leading the project in partnership with Fields-Grade Development. FDG is a real estate development company that provides expertise in land acquisition, entitlements, financing, and design development, as well as construction management of residential and mixed-use projects.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 19 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

FDG Media Contact:
Diane Felice
Marketing Director
703-403-7910
[email protected]		EagleBank Media Contact:
Vikki Kayne
Chief Marketing Officer
301-986-1800
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODI1NDgxNSM0MjQ0MDI2IzIwMjg3NTM=
027f1a63-279f-48ba-bbd1-e51a5d7051c4

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment